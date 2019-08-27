George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

Imo State governor, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has assured that his administration will continue to work for the peace, unity and progress of the people of the state.

Ihedioha, who gave the assurance yesterday when he inaugurated members of the state Boundary Commission, noted that the state is not among the states in the country burdened with crisis arising from boundary issues.

However, he tasked the members to deploy their wealth of experience in handling issues that may arise.

“Luckily as a state, we do not have serious crisis with boundary issues, but your duty is to set standards and ensure that where there is a possible conflict, they are nipped in the bud. If you notice imminent crisis in any area or between communities, endeavour to apply the right mechanism in resolving such so that peace and security in the state can be fostered”.

He also enjoined them to discharge their duties without fear or favour and ensure that they make the state proud in line with the expectations of the people.

Speaking earlier ,the deputy governor, Chief Gerald Irona, who is the statutory chairman of the commission as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution, pointed that the primary responsibility of the commission is to mediate in boundary matters within the state and also interface with the National Boundary Commission on related issues that affect inter-state.

Members of the commission include: Marshal Okaforanyanwu (Orlu Zone), Allwell Onwuka (Okigwe Zone), Barr. Anayo Aham (Owerri Zone).

Statutory members of the commission as encapsulated in the National Boundary Act include; Principal Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor who serves as the Secretary, Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Commissioner for Lands and Survey, Surveyor General of the State, Commissioner of Police in the State, Director Department of State Security, Comptroller Of Immigration in the State, Commissioner for information, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftainship Affairs, Chairman State Council of Traditional Rulers.