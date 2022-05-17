From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former Senate President and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Bukola Saraki, has said the country cannot afford to toy with the 2023 general elections.

Saraki, who said the country was in dire strait, stated this at a consultative meeting with the PDP delegates in the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), on Monday night, in Abuja.

Consequently, the former Senate President noted that the electorates cannot vote just anybody as the next president of the country. He urged the delegates to rate all the presidential aspirants by the capacity to address the myriad of challenges confronting the country.

According to him, “Where Nigeria is today, the country cannot toy with 2023 general elections; we cannot just choose any body. If we don’t choose the right person, God forbid what will happen to Nigeria”.

“Today, unfortunately in Nigeria, we have record of highest kidnapping in the world; we have the highest record of out of school children, highest record of terrorism, unemployment and poverty.

“We must find a president that knows how to rescue Nigeria. You must look at all of us and look at our capacities.

“Measure our capacity by who can unite Nigeria. To unite Nigeria you must check our records. It is somebody who has been in a position who has brought everybody together.

“You must be able to bring collaboration, cooperation and bring people together. That is what Nigeria needs today as leadership.

“You must be somebody who the north and the south can say ‘he is the one that can hook us together’. Let us look at all the aspirants and see who can unite Nigeria.”