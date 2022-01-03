General Overseer, Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM), Dr. Daniel Olukoya has enjoined Nigerians to pray against another COVID-19 like ailment or anything similar to it in 2022.

He stated this in his 2022 prophecy and prediction for the country where he also called for prayers to avert useless and avoidable wars.

“We need to pray really hard to prevent another COVID-19 -like situation or anything that is similar to it. Exodus 19:5-6 will play out very well. So, if we comply with this, supernatural protection, supernatural provision, supernatural preservation will take place.

“It is a year for the saints to shine as light. Corruptions, evil plots and schemes will be exposed in a massive way. The rage of marine powers, releasing seven deadly spirits, they have started releasing them already – sexual perversion and immorality, insanity, confusion, lying spirits and infirmity, mammon spirits, adversity and conflicts,” he said.

The cleric said 2022 would be a two-phased year during which Christians must speak out and distinguish themselves as the” light and salt of the earth.”

“This year is a subtle year, a dribbling and a two-phased year. It is a year for true sons of God to have a voice, it is a year of new and better things for the children of God. So, make sure you serve God wholeheartedly in year 2022. It is a year of falling away from the old and the emergence of the new. The Lord said new, accurate, prophetic voices will emerge, not like what we have now. The Lord says that for many, all the doors that were shut against them shall be forced open. The year shall be a year of a new beginning for many.”

The MFM General Overseer also warned that there would be cleansing and purging in the house of God during the year as many false preachers would be exposed.

“There will be cleansing and purging in the house of God. A lot of people are just taking God for a ride; this 2022 will not be like that. If you come and start joking with God, toying with the things of God, you are playing with your life in this year. Answers to banked-up prayers and long term problems, the answers will begin to manifest.

“We need to pray hard to avoid useless wars, wars that are completely unnecessary. All over the world, hard-core occultics and ritualists will be put to open shame. The wailing cry of the saints will trigger divine mercy, so, we should pray a lot more. Answers to banked-up prayers and long term problems, the answers will begin to manifest. We need to pray hard to avoid useless wars, wars that are completely unnecessary. All over the world, hard-core occultics and ritualists will be put to open shame. The wailing cry of the saints will trigger divine mercy, so, we should pray a lot more.”

Meanwhile, founder of Divine Hand of God Prophetic Ministry, Prophet Emmanuel Omale, has predicted that crises, crimes,, attacks and battles will threaten the 2023 general elections.

He also predicted the collapse of a popular political party and comeback for a former famous party.

“I see people decamping to a party. I see people living a big famous party to a party that was famous before that is no longer famous. I see confusion and separation in a big party after the conference. All major contenders and aspirants will fizzle out and will not emerge as their party’s flag bearers. There is going to be a lot of crises, crying, attacks and battles that will look like the elections will not hold.”

He asked the Federal Government to pay attention to Sokoto State as enemies of Nigeria may use the state to cause disunity in Nigeria.

“The Federal Government should focus on Sokoto. Sokoto is the strength of the north and any crisis there will knock down the north. Sokoto should be protected. The enemy is very interested in Sokoto because there is a spiritual strength resident in Sokoto that presides over the northern states, when there’s no peace in Sokoto the northern states will be in trouble. There’s need for the Federal Government to safeguard Sokoto.”

He urged politicians and northern elders to play down on religion and talk about God and the future of Nigeria.

“God is saying that the government should create a learning curriculum from primary school for children to learn about God. They should emphasise that anyone who joins thuggery, kidnapping, and banditry will not last up to two years. God is saying all religious leaders, Christians, Muslims, pagans should come together, drop religion and talk about God. The only way we can get our nation back is to drop religion and talk about God and our future.”