Gyang Bere, Jos

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State yesterday held parallel meetings with a call for members to resolve their differences to take back power in 2023.

Former governor of Plateau State, Senator Jonah David Jang convened a meeting of the party at WAYE Foundation, Jos while Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni (Rtd) held another meeting at the state party secretariat, also in Jos.

The meeting convened by Jang had in attendance all members of the National Assembly, all State Assembly members, elected Local Government Chairmen and 16 out of 17 party chairmen in the state among other top party elders.

Jang said the party at all levels must close ranks and forget their differences in the interest of peaceful and credible party congress. “We must all forget our differences and work together for peaceful congresses to culminate in the victory of the party in 2023. We must restrategize and do everything possible to take over power because the people of Plateau State are looking up to PDP.”

Jang recalled that his administration came into power in 2007 under the banner of redemption and urged the Greater together and other groups in the party to collapse their ambition into the redemption agenda to enable the party bounce to power in 2023.

He said people should be allowed to select their party officials from the Ward, Local Government and the State levels to form a formidable party executive in the state ahead of the 2023 elections.

Jang told Chris Hassan, the state party Chairman, who replaced Hon. Sango from Plateau North to ensure free, fair and credible party primaries. He said he respects former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu, Hon. Damishi Sango and Lt. Gen. Jeremiah Useni and regretted how the latter lost the governorship case at the Supreme Court.

He noted that the worst PDP governor is far better than APC governor and expressed optimism that Useni would have built on his legacies in the State.

Mantu during the State Executive Council of the party at the State Secretariat moved a motion to stand down any disciplinary action against any member of the party in the interest of peace.

He noted that it will not be good for the party to go into the forth-coming Congresses in factions, while he called for better understanding between the Amos Gombi and the Chris Hassan factions in resolving their differences.

Useni noted that he remained the leader of the party in the state and that he will continue to give wise counsel and pursue peace among all members of the group in the interest of peace.