Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Bako Lalong said Nigerians must always show respect for one another in order to create an atmosphere for trust, goodwill, peace, and development.

Lalong disclosed this on Thursday when he attended the 25th Priestley silver jubilee of the Catholic Bishop of Bauchi Most. Revd. Dr. Hillary Nanman Dachelem held at the St. John Evangelists Cathedral, Bauchi.

Governor Lalong who was joined by the Bauchi State Governor Sen. Bala Mohammed and other top Government officials described Bishop Dachelem as a man who has used the pulpit to preach unity, tolerance and good governance.

He said the occasion provides a good opportunity to remind Nigerians of the need to shun all acts that promote division, hatred and crisis.

He also congratulated the bishop for publishing a book “Youth Companion” which was launched at the event, saying the book will go a long way in assisting youths to focus on contributing positively to societal development and engaging with the system to address their grievances.

Governor Bala Mohammed said he personally attended the event to honour Bishop Dachelem who has been a man of peace and contributed immensely to the development of the State particularly in the area of education.

Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto Diocese who presented the book to the public commended the author for his service in the vineyard of the Lord and said he was proud of his commitment to inclusivity and bridge building.

While thanking God for sustaining him throughout his journey of priesthood, Bishop Dachelem said he has a lot of passion for the youth whom he said need to be listened to and carried along. He also advised them againt using violence to addres their problems, saying it is counter productive at the end of the day.

Rev. Dr. Hillary Dachelem is from Qua’an Pan Local Government of Plateau State and was ordained priest by the late Archbishop Gabriel Gonsum Ganaka in 1995.