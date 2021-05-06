Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has reiterated the call for the restructuring of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) to drive the development of the South-South.

The governor made the call during a meeting with the South South Zone Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at Government House, Benin City.

“In the South-South, we must stand up to defend ourselves economically, politically and security wise. We have pretenders in the region who try to exploit the region and we must stop them.”

According to him, the South South region had the needed resources to develop itself, but the inability to do this has impeded growth.

“The current structure of the NDDC has caused underdevelopment in the region, with the Federal Government not showing any concern. What is going on in NDDC today is totally untenable. NDDC can’t do any work in Edo and other states in the South-South. You can’t use the resources meant for the region to develop other regions of the country.”