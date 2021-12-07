From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Nigeria’s Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has raised concerns over the growing spate of insecurity in cyberspace, stating that there was an urgent need to protect the nation from the dangers it portends.

Ahmed spoke on Tuesday at the 2021 International Legislative-Stakeholders’ Conference on Digital Technology And Cybersecurity organised in Abuja by the Senate Committee on ICT and Cybercrime in partnership with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

The Senate President who was represented by Senator Hassan Hadejia said the three-day event themed “The Digital Theater and the future of Nigeria” would provide the committee on ICT and Cybercrime the avenue to liaise with stakeholders on how best to protect the future which is faced with threats of cybersecurity, examine all dimensions of the subject through a wide range of consultations and identify the key issues.

He added that the conference would also assist in developing methods of addressing the issues and come up with proper and sustainable conclusions and recommendations with which the Senate would base upcoming laws and policies on cybersecurity and cybercrime.

He said, “Digital technology has triggered revolutions in human activities and created new patterns and peculiarities. It has also shaped human relations in the economic, social and political spheres, leading to unique experiences and improvements in human affairs.

“The experiences are continuing, even in a competitive way, showing the tendency of humanity to be creative in forming fresh opportunities for managing businesses, private and public lives.

‘Though digital experiences are global, the experiences of utilization have been most felt at the local or national levels and challenge the abilities of nation-states to manage it from their own viewpoints.

Cybersecurity issues have emerged as a by-product of the revolution, resulting in the need to devise ways of mitigating or containing its threat. This is in line with the tendencies of inventions to come with weaknesses, which society has to respond to in order to enhance the chances of a seamless application.

“New realities of threat, misconduct and a growing trend of perverting it have characterized the evolution of systems. The growth of digital technology has not been different, and which is why we are today talking about resolving the question of cybersecurity in the nation’s interest.

As a result of this, the Senate resolved through its motion “The Growth of Digital Technology and the Challenge of Cybercrime: Urgent Need to Safeguard the Future of Nigeria” and decided that its committee on ICT and Cybercrime should liaise with stakeholders on how best to protect the future, faced with threats of cybersecurity.

‘Focusing on “The Digital Theater and the Future of Nigeria” in league with the National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), the Lagos State Ministry of Science and Technology and other stakeholders, provides a chance to examine all dimensions of the subject.

Through a wide range of consultations, we should be able to identify the key issues, develop methods of addressing them, and then emerge with appropriate and sustainable conclusions and recommendations.

“I am assured that the Senate Committee on ICT and cybercrime has been exhaustive in reaching out to all stakeholders and experts. Riding on the back of last year’s edition, I am confident this year’s conference will also be very productive.

“The Senate will surely look forward to your suggestions and would be ready to back them up with further legislative action where necessary.”

