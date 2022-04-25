Former Anambra State governor and 2023 Peoples Democratic Party (PPD) presidential aspirant, Peter Obi, has observed that unless critical decisions and actions are taken by Nigerians, the country is headed for a deep crisis.

He made the observation during a meeting with Ekiti State PDP stakeholders and delegates, yesterday, in the course of his consultation processes on the need to choose the right candidate for the party.

He noted that the economic crisis besetting Nigeria is humongous, warning that the country may go under if not properly managed and decried the high level of insecurity in the country, attributing it to the poor state of economy

The former governor lamented the high rate of unemployment, unstable education sector and deplorable infrastructure in the country and remarked that the challenge is how to pull the country out of its current crisis. He bemoaned the high incidence of borrowing by the country, without much to show for it.

He vowed that his commitment is to move Nigeria from a consumer society to a productive nation. The first step in this regard, he said, is to cut the cost of governance.

Obi asked Ekiti delegates not to be swayed by material or primordial considerations at the national convention but do due diligence on those seeking their votes to know if they have the capacity and vision for the job. He warned that Nigeria would continue to lose with the present sharing culture, adding that his mission is to halt the trend.

In his address, state Chairman of the party, Lanre Omolase, lauded Obi for the good record he set while as governor of Anambra State. He described Obi as one of the best the party can offer for the presidency.

Earlier, the former Ekiti State governor, Ayo Fayose, had met with Obi where they discussed many challenges facing the nation.

