From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

The newly-elected National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Bishop Wale Oke, has said all hands must be on the deck to save Nigeria from imminent collapse.

He made this known at a special programme organised by the PFN, Oyo State chapter, under the chairmanship of Reverend Samson Ajetomobi, to celebrate his emergence as the national president of PFN. The programme was held in Ibadan on Tuesday.

According to Oke, who is the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, and Promoter of the Precious Cornerstone University, Ibadan, “By the grace of God, we want to lead PFN to mobilise our full strength to save this nation from imminent collapse. The nation is drifting. There is insecurity everywhere. Banditry is also rising in Nigeria. It is not confined to one part of the country. It is everywhere. And this is not Nigeria of our dream at all.

“So, God has given us the ability, the grace to make Nigeria great. So, we want to mobilise all Pentecostals in every local government, every town, every village, every city to pray, to fast, to take their civil responsibility very seriously, to register to vote, to get into whatever political party that they like and take responsibility and deliver this nation from the coming evil.

“We know that the mercy of God will prevail and Nigeria will be great within the next four years. Nigeria will become a new Nigeria to the glory of God.”

Oke, however, stated that PFN is a political, but the body has a role to play in stabilising the country.

The Presiding Bishop of the Living Springs International Church, Pastor Femi Emmanuel, a former Speaker of Oyo State House of Assembly, also encouraged Christians to be actively involved in politics towards influencing decision-making for the betterment of the socio-economic and political development of the nation.

The PFN chairman in Oyo State, Rev’d Samson Ajetomobi, also urged Christian leaders to allow their followers to participate in politics like the biblical Daniel to reduce the level of damages being experienced by Nigeria.

He explained that Christians should not see politics as a dirty game, saying politics is not dirty. He stated that some of those that are playing politics are the dirty ones, which made many believe that the game is dirty.

“The vision is first to create an awareness that the church must stop separating the truth of being political persons. We are political humans. And we must extend beyond our spirituality of serving God and working with God….”

The immediate past chairman of PFN in the state, Bishop Taiwo Adelakun, who is the Presiding Bishop of Victory International Church, said: “Christians are becoming more aware of their responsibility, not only to vote but to be voted for and take the place of leadership in our nation. And I see that happening from the ward level to the state and the federal level. I see this happening in 2023.”

He, however, encouraged Governor Seyi Makinde of the state, “to continue his good work and also give no room for distraction in his governance.”

Adelakun also advised President Muhammadu Buhari “to find a swift solution to the issue of insecurity in Nigeria. He should make sure proper measures are taken in order to put things in order and to protect the whole nation from the attacks of the bandits and peace breakers.”