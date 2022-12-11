From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Director General of the S.H.E Campaign, Becky Igwe, has called on stakeholders to ensure that violence against women and girls comes to an end.

Igwe, in a statement marking the 2022 campaign against gender-based violence described the social malaise as ‘pervasive and widespread’ despite global advocacy.

The theme for this year’s 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence, which will run from 25 November to 10 December 2022, is ‘Unite! Activism to end violence against women and girls.’

She said: “In spite of the significant global advocacy and awareness drive, violence against women and girls remains the most widespread and pervasive human rights violation worldwide affecting more than an estimated 1 in 3 women (a figure that has remained largely unchanged over the last decade).

“The urgency for action to end Gender-based Violence as we approach the last 8 years of the UNiTE by 2030 Initiative and the UN Decade of Action, has inspired the S.H.E 2 Orange Nigeria Campaign backed by the S.H.E 2 Act Initiative in order to mobilize collective action.

“And lead the charge on global and local conversations among generations, and activate responsive solutions for critical ground-breaking results, to deliver a safe and violence-free society for women and girls.”

She explained that “The S.H.E Campaign Project led by H.E Titi Amina Abubakar stands with girls and women across the world to end violence, under the auspices of the UN-led 16 Days of Activism against Gender-Based Violence – a campaign which was originated by the first Women’s Global Leadership Institute in 1991, coordinated by the Centre for Women’s Global Leadership, and supported by both the UN Secretary General’s UNiTE by 2030 to end violence against Women Initiative and the UN women’s orange the world campaign.

“In observance of this 31st year since the launch of the 16 Days of Activism, the S.H.E campaign Project unveils its S.H.E 2 orange Nigeria campaign to enhance citizen-driven action to end Gender-based Violence in Nigeria.

“It is powered by the S.H.E 2 Act Initiative which is a global partnership platform that seeks to engage, empower and enhance the work of civil society organizations, local and grassroots women’s rights organizations in eliminating violence against women and girls in Nigeria, through security, healthcare and education-focused solutions to tackle causative factors for prevention and improved intervention systems for support and responsiveness.”

She, also, announced that S.H.E 2 Orange Nigeria Campaign will also be launched in two (2) publications as part of its ‘UNiTE 2 Educate Against Gender-Based Violence Initiative’.

“First, the pilot issue of its ‘Orange4WARRD Magazine’ which will feature 100 Women in Political Leadership as voices against Gender-based Violence; and second, the book ‘Orange Forward for Inclusive Development’ promoting 100 Ways to Activate Global Action to Prevent and Eliminate Violence Against Women and Girls in our society,” she added.