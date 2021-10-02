I never made a deliberate choice of who I am. So it is with what I write about. What I write about chose me. With no design of mine, I had a very early experience of the natural village life. With the eyes of a child I witnessed the religion, I heard the twilight tales, I watched the sparks escape logs of fire and the fire reflect in the storytellers’ eyes. I had stream baths, went after crickets and lived with nature. At a time, I could pick up a python with my bare hands and watch it curl around my lower arm without flinching. I loved and raised cats as a child. I watched them grow and graduate to terri- tories outside our domain. I knew very early that nature was man’s friend. I also knew that trees spoke, the earth and even the soil all breathed and worked with man in a perfect harmony. Man on his own decided to change that relationship. The more we got westernised the more we become hostile to our natural environment and hostile to the earlier set societal rules meant to keep the balance in man’s relationship with nature. The religion of our people, their traditions and rules of life were all rules of engagement between man and his environment. We threw them all away and embraced the new life. If we did so and moved on it probably would have been better. Instead, we deliberately demonised the old ways, broke old rules and recreated new ones with nature. There seemed to have emerged this anger against nature. We destroy our environment, destroy our past. Today, the term “village people” stands for everything negative, no thanks to Nollywood.

Our status in our relationship with our environment has been completely upend- ed. We’ve made ourselves owners rather than partners with nature. After all, our new religions gave us dominion over the earth. We’ve even begun to manipulate nature, forcing its floods of energy into new paths. When nature reacts, we cry. When we cry, our new religions can’t even help us; our new knowledge betrays us, and we all stand confused and hopeless like a child whose mother died in the marketplace.