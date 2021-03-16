From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase said the House of Representatives would accept petitions from all Nigerians and laid down rules and procedures must be followed to avoid lawlessness and chaos.

Wase in a press statement signed by his Chief Preaa Secretary, Umar Muhammed Puma said the disagreement between the Deputy Speaker during plenary last Wednesday was on legal identity of the Association of Tivs Resident in the United States.

“To set the records straight, let it be categorically stated that the crux of the encounter between the Deputy Speaker, presiding as Speaker, and Honorable Mark Gbillah was on the LEGAL IDENTITY (and flowing from that, the LOCUS) of the Petitioners and not on the whether Nigerians in diaspora have a right to petition the House or not.