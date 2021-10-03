From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has urged Nigerians to work together to salvage the country from its political and socio-economic woes.

The governor stated this when he hosted former Emir of Kano and Grand Khaleefa of the Tijaniyyan Order in Nigeria, Muhammad Sanusi II, at Government House, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

He lamented that the economy was not doing well and that everyday Nigerians wake up to bad news that have exerted excruciating pains on them.

He said Nigeria was not doing well and it did not matter how pretenders try to exonerate themselves from the crisis in the country.

The governor, however, said development would only be secured in a society that promotes good governance predicated on the rule of law.

“We should brace up. It behoves of all Nigerians to say, ‘we must work together to salvage our country and we must work together to move this country forward.’ It doesn’t matter where you come from. Because poverty does not know Fulani, does not know Hausa, the Igbo, it does not know Yoruba, it does not know other ethnic groups.”

Wike said Rivers State would continue to be a place where every Nigerian can reside and consider as home. He, however, said it was also obligatory on all residents in the state to conduct their affairs within the confines of the law and be orderly.

The governor said it was the place of government to provide development for its people and ensure safety of all residents.

He also noted it is wrong for some residents to view government’s development policy and efforts to provide security from the prism of religion or ethnicity.

“Rivers State, for me, is a place for all Nigerians. Wherever you come from, whether you’re from the East, North, West, or you’re from the South. Whatever your religion, it is immaterial to me. All of us are Nigerians and we do things in common. The only thing I have always crave for is law and order and for people to understand that no society can progress without behaving orderly and without obeying the law.Wike enjoined the former Emir to advice his followers in the state to obey the law and live orderly.”

Sanusi said he was on familiarisation tour to leaders and members of Tjjaniyya Order who are resident in Rivers State because he is their Grand Khaleefa.

He noted with delight the quality of leadership demonstrated by Governor Wike in making Rivers home for all Nigerians.

He also acknowledged the quality of public infrastructure, the development strides and security provided for all residents by the Wike’s administration.

He assured the governor that the order does not tolerate extremism, but advocates peace, brotherhood, togetherness, solidarity and progress of the country.

