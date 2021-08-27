A substantial number of road users in Kaduna metropolis have limited knowledge of traffic signs and their meanings, checks by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has indicated.

Some of them interviewed by NAN who confessed their ignorance, suggested that efforts be made to enlighten the populace through the mass media.

They said such campaign was paramount, particularly considering the ongoing construction of roads in the metropolis under the Kaduna Urban Renewal Programme, flagged off in June 2019.

They said the instances of ‘avoidable’ accidents recorded within the metropolis, was a testimony of the desirability of the enlightenment campaign for road users and even pedestrians.

Mr Abubakar Labaran, a civil servant, who said he had been driving for the past 10 years, said there was need for the exercise.

”I think there is need for enlightenment by authorities concerned as it might help reduces incidents of mishap on roads,” he urged.

Mr Ibrahim Bisalah, another road user, said positioning road marks and traffic lights at the same junction, was capable of causing road crashes.

Bisalah who equally admitted lack of knowledge of the meaning of some road marks, urged the state government to leverage on the social media and sponsor jingles that would enlighten the public on the various meanings of the road marks.

”This should be taken seriously and equally be made compulsory for motorists to know what each mark means,” he added.

On her part, Mrs Florence Gado,a pedestrian, told NAN that she was not keen on knowing the meanings of road signs, arguing that they were meant for motorists.

”I initially thought the marks were some sort of decorations, but now I know the marks are signals to motorists, just like the street light.

”I think someone who walks by the road side, does not have any business with the road marks,” she insisted.

Others who spoke to NAN on the issue also stressed the need for public enlightenment and strict enforcement of traffic rules to check the frequency of road mishaps in the metropolis.

When contacted, Mrs Joy Zemo, Head of Public Affairs Department of the Kaduna State Traffic Law Enforcement Agency (KASTLEA), said the Agency had engaged a media consultant.

She said the approach to be adopted in ensuring effective sensitisation campaign was being fine-tuned.

She said that aside this, there were some programmes aired over the electronics media,educating the public.

”As we speak, we have an ongoing radio program called, ‘mu da KASTLEA,’ which is aired on some radio stations in Kaduna,” she explained.

Zemo regretted that most motorists do not go through the proper procedure of obtaining driver’s license, which, according to her, accounts for their ignorance of the meanings of road signs.

”Usually, prospective motorists are expected to go through driving schools, where they are educated about the meaning and significance of High Way Codes.

“Every motorist is supposed to have the High Way Code, which is a booklet that contains all the high way marks and their meanings, but unfortunately, people do not want to do the proper thing,” she lamented (NAN)