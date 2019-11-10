Christopher Oji

Stakeholders in security matters have called for a borderless United States of Africa come 2063.

The advocacy was made during the I6th edition of Security Watch Africa Initiatives Annual Conference (SWAIAC ) held in Swissotel, Al-Ghurair and Radison Blu Hotel Dubai, United Arab Emirates from November 6 and 7.

“African countries need to take care of their respective border communities to enable them to be more security conscious.The need to review international laws governing border security management among African countries.African countries should emphasise on the importance of non-kinetic efforts in counter terrorism and counter-insurgency operations. Africa need to address the root causes of insecurity on the African continent such as religious extremism and intolerance, bad governance, illiteracy, unemployment and poverty. There should be a better regional and international cooperation, coordination especially training and intelligence. African countries should have better and integrated border security management.The tracking of illicit financial flows should be intensified. African states should curb unilateral ‘intervention packages’ by other countries, where not sanctioned by the United Nations. To enhance security, African countries should improve on good governance, strengthen states and institutions, not weaken, corrupt or disrupt them. African countries should see terrorism and extremism as criminal issues that should be clearly defined, track and prosecute all those involved.African states and organisations should understand the political, social, national ‘push’ factors and regional geographical dynamics in fashioning out responses to security issues.There should be continuous training programmes for stakeholders and security personnel such as the one organized by Security Watch Initiatives.”