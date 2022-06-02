From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Former vice president and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, has said the party would require the support of every member, supporters and sympathisers to wrest power from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated this, yesterday, after collecting his Certificate of Return at the PDP National Secretariat, Abuja.

“We must unite and work extremely hard for every single vote in this country. There is so much to do. And there is very little time to waste. So, let’s get to work. It will require the entire PDP family and other supporters and sympathisers. We must pull everyone together. Nobody should be excluded, I beg of you.”

The former Vice president who polled 371 votes to defeat his closest rival, Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State who garnered 237 votes, said he had already started the move of carrying every stakeholder along.

“I have already visited some of those who contested against me, as a way to lead in that effort to unify the party so that we can face our real opponents, defeat them in the elections and begin the process of rescuing and rebuilding this country from the callous and dangerous APC misrule over the past seven years which is there for everyone to see.”

PDP National chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, in his remark said there was no victor nor vanquished in the contest for the party’s presidential ticket, as it was the party that won.

“Within the PDP family, we had a minor contest, there were no victors, there were no vanquished, the party won. It is the party that won. Atiku Abubakar is not yet victorious. He has only been produced as our candidate, the candidate of the whole party. As we march forward, we need all of you because each of you had a supporter and all of you, plus all your supporters, we want you to fuse together into one happy political family. It is this family that will face the battle ahead.”

He expressed optimism that Atiku would win the 2023 general poll and that “by the first of June next year, we should take over power from colourless and clueless government that has totally destroyed this country.”

Meanwhile, the Niger Delta Rights Assembly (NDRA) has made a case for Delta Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, to be nominated as Atiku’s running mate.

Others considered are former Senate President and Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim; Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike and Akwa Ibom Governor, Udom Emmanuel.

NDRA, which comprises youths from the Niger Delta, in a statement by its president, Chief Israel Bokromo, advised Atiku to pick Okowa, describing him as best suited for the job among the lot.

“Among those considered for the position of running mate to Atiku, we consider Governor Okowa as the most qualified for the position and ultimately the vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.We are pushing for Okowa not just because of his loyalty and commitment to the PDP, but because among all those being considered, he has the best comportment, temperament and electoral value to swing votes in favour of the PDP.”

The group said Okowa has both private and public sector experience, starting out from private practice as a medical doctor to the public sector where he was secretary and chairman of his local government at different times, and later Secretary to the State Government, Senator and Governor for seven years.

Okowa has also played critical roles for the PDP at different times by delivering credible and rancor-free conventions.

