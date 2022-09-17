From Okwe Obi, Abuja

Pan-Arewa socio-politcal organisation, Northern Youth Assembly, has pleaded with the Zamfara State government to entrench good governance rather than hunt and intimidate perceived political foes.

The group stated this following alleged victimisation of its Chairman, Munnir Haidara Kaura, for demanding good governance.

The group’s Assistant National Publicity Secretary, Mohammed Hussaini Bauchi, at a press briefing yesterday in Abuja, said it was within Kaura’s right to ask for accountability from the government.

Bauchi said the group had petitioned the police and State Security Services (SSS), adding that Zamfara State government should be held responsible if any member of his family is hurt.

“We wish to draw the the attention of Zamfara State Government for the record that Comrade Munnir Kaura is championing a struggle for the emancipation of his people, and has no any personal grudges against any person in Zamfara State Government.

“He cares about the generality of the wellbeing of his people. The government does not want to hear a sense of direction. The government does not want to hear the right thing. “Zamfara State is one of the poorest states in Nigeria. He wants the government do the right thing. No good roads, no quality education. “The government of Zamfara State has been receiving allocation from the federal government without accountability. “The government has to do the right thing. We want to make sure that the Zamfara State of yesterday is the Zamfara State of today.

“And that the national leadership of our great Assembly is solidly behind his struggle and the struggle of any of our member in this direction.

“Therefore any form of harm that comes to Comrade Munnir Kaura, or any of his family members, we shall Zamfara State Government responsible,” said.

He added: “As we remain optimistic that the security agencies shall take this matter seriously and treat the same with all seriousness, diligence, professionalism to secure the life of our member and that of his family, we wish to assure you the commitment of his great organisation.

“We shall continue to pursue our lawful engagements as Nigerian citizens, within the confines of our enabling environment, and in existence of our fundamental rights, in continuation of struggle for the betterment of our people.”