From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Anglican Bishop of Nike Diocese, Enugu State, Rt. Rev. Christian Onyia, has charged Nigerian politicians to give the

people good governance which they were elected to provide.

He said they should render to the people good governance than going to churches to make monetary donations and promises

they often times do not fulfill.

USA companies need customer service reps to work from home, hourly pay in $13 per hour, must have a quiet environment to work, internet access.Click here to apply .

Speaking on the theme of the Synod of his Diocese, “Church: Mission through social action,” Bishop Onyia asked churches not to depend on government for money to run their activities, so as to be able to speak the truth to power.

He said, “We should work like the missionarires who came here and worked, they were not dependent on the government

and they were able to survive. Let me warn us, he that pays the piper dictates the tune. If the government provides for us, then the pastors cannot talk again, the church will run to the background and the society will decay

“Let me tell our politicians this, the church, we are not asking you for money, we need good governance. The church is

not poor. Anglican Church is not poor.”

He noted that the church has its contribution to the economic growth of the nation saying, “the current deplorable economic condition of Nigeria and its consequent unemployment and corruption call not only for the voices of God ‘s people in the church to redress the ills, but also for a direct contribution from the church to improve the economic condition of the country.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .