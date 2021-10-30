From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

The Anglican Bishop of Nike Diocese, Enugu State, Rt Rev Christian Onyia, has charged Nigerian politicians to give the people good governance which they were elected to provide.

The bishop called on them to render to the people good governance rather than going to churches to make monetary donations and promises they oftentimes do not fulfil.

Bishop Onyia, speaking on the theme of the Synod of his Diocese, “Church: Mission through social action,” asked churches not to depend on government largesse to run their activities in order to maintain their integrity and speak truth to power.

‘We should work like the missionaries who came here and worked; they were not dependent on the government and they were able to survive. Let me warn us, he that pays the piper dictates the tune. If the government provides for us, then the pastors cannot talk again, the church will run to the background and society will decay.

‘Let me tell our politicians this, the church, we are not asking you for money, we need good governance. The church is not poor. Anglican Church is not poor,’ he said.

He noted that the church has a role to play in improving the economy of the country, saying ‘the current deplorable economic condition of Nigeria and its consequent unemployment and corruption call not only for the voices of God‘s people in the church to redress the ills but also for a direct contribution from the church to improve the economic condition of the country.

‘The personality and principles of God manifested in the life of Jesus Christ through his earthly ministry, have captured the essence of the Church on social action. No wonder He fed 5,000 people and turned water into wine (including other miracles and acts of love).

‘Jesus Christ, during His ministry on earth, not only provided spiritual solutions to people’s needs, but also physical solutions. To gain souls for God, the early missionaries identified the needs of the people and became a solution to those needs. It may not be possible to reach the unreached if our mission strategy is simply preaching – spiritual solutions. It is said that the person who pays the piper calls the tune.

‘The Gospel will make more impact when those who need health care receive it; those who need education have schools to attend; those whose children, husbands and wives need money to start businesses get money for it; the ones who need shelter are sheltered and the ones who are naked are clothed.

‘The Church should begin to break the barriers posed by specific cultures, languages, and historical issues on the spread of the gospel and adopt practices and programmes that enhance people’s attitudes toward the gospel. That is what missions mean to us. Missions need to be in the form of using a man for societal development.

‘In other words, God expects that we, the church, should change society through our teaching, our words, and our action (way of life). That is what the “Church: mission through social action,” is redirecting us to.

‘Many churches, bishops, pastors, senior pastors, and general overseers are currently in competition over who owns the largest number of aircraft, cars, buildings, memberships, and other worldly acquisitions. Little or no attention is paid to the members of the Church, those who surround the Church and other communities.

‘Many church-leaders have become more determined, autonomous and self-reliant people who are more committed to themselves and their selfish desires of grabbing money than to the original mandate or commission of the Church.

‘The work of the Church is straightforward. It has to do with evangelisation and social action. Society needs the Church. The Church has no choice but to become helpful, inspiring, necessary, and kind to the members and society at large. As a Diocese, we are rethinking and reactivating the mission strategy to win more souls for God while addressing the physical, emotional, spiritual and physical health needs of society.’

