Christopher Oji

Some concerned police officers in the Lagos State Police Command have made an appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari and the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Mohammed Adamu, to assist them with logistics to reclaim public spaces. The police officers that spoke on the condition of anonymity said it would be very difficult to reclaim public spaces without adequate logistics.

At the weekend, IGP Adamu had ordered all Assistant Inspectors-General of Police, Commissioners of Police and commanders of formations to reclaim public spaces in the wake of the mayhem that ensued during the #EndSARS protest against police brutality. Hoodlums seized the protests and unleashed violence on public and private properties and individuals, with the security agencies keeping a low profile.

With Lagos as one of the hardest-hit states, spokesman for the concerned policemen in Lagos, simply known as Sam, said: “We need logistics such as teargas canisters, water cannons and vehicles and more arms and ammunition to enable us reclaim the public spaces.