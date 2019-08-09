Uche Henry

For the Nigerian economy to improve significantly, there is need for the raising young people who would bring disruptive and transformational expertise in the country. This was the view of the founder and chairman, Kunoch Ltd, Mr Pascal Dozie.

While receiving a Lifetime Achievement Award from BusinessDay Media Ltd, the seasoned economist said Nigeria could become more economically viable only if entrepreneurs and other businessmen and women toe the line of disruptive and transformational enterprises to bring the desired socio-economic change in the country.

He stated: “I charge entrepreneurs to challenge the status quo and be more disruptive and transformational. Therefore, I dedicate this award to those men and women who would bring into Nigeria disruptive and transformational industry.”

Dozie decried the harsh economic condition in the country and called the the Federal Government to do something urgently to salvage the country. “Let the best brains occupy the strategic positions in the country, then things will stop falling apart,” he advised.

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB), Simbi Wabote,in his comments, pledged not to disappoint Nigerians in his capacity as the corporate leader of the board.

Wabote who received the public sector leadership award said: “It was on good faith that I was given this privilege to serve Nigeria. With this award, we will deliver the expected results. I therefore dedicate it to NCDMB.”

In his welcome speech, the publisher of BusinessDay Media Ltd, Frank Aigbogun, said the BusinessDay award to distinguished personnel from the private sector in Nigeria is not a jamboree but a concerted effort to appreciate and re-enforce the giant strides from the recipiants for the betterment of the country.

Aigbogun said: “Business leaders are at the hearts of any economy because of their daring spirit. These people see any structural challenges as an opportunity to make impacts to humanity in all spheres of our life.”

Other recipients of the awards included the Group Managing Director of Artee Group, Haresh Keswani; the Chairman of First Bank of Nigeria Ltd; Mrs Ibukun Awosika; the Managing Director of Niger Delta Explorarion & Production Plc, Dr Layi Francis Fatona; the Chairman /CEO, Amni International Petroleum Development company, Tunde Afolabi.