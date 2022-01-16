From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

As the current chairman of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa clocks one year in office, Arewa Youths Assembly on Sunday thanked President Muhammadu Buhari for his choice of Bawa saying the country needs more youths to pilot its affairs.

Addressing newsmen at the popular Arewa House, Kaduna, Sunday afternoon, the group felicitated the chairman saying, he is representing Nigerian youths well in his anti-graft agency’s leadership since he took over about a year ago.

The group, whose press statement was read by its Publicity Secretary, Aliyu Sanni noted that the felicitation and commendation became necessary because it stood by the EFCC boss, encouraging and motivating him to “deliver as a youth, fight aggressively corruption and corrupt individuals by all means legally possible” to redeem the image of Nigeria before the world and also not betray the confidence and opportunity confided in him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“Even when threats of life and other challenges were facing Mr Bawa, the youths supported him, rallied around the country, showed their anger and disbelief and called for the arrest and prosecution of perpetrators of such act”, he said.

On Bawa’s achievements within the last 12 months, the group believed that “a lot has changed, looters are forced to surrender as they have no running place, the anti-corruption fight has taken a new dimension which is already bringing back the sincerity and honesty of this giant of Africa before the world.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“With his energy as a youth and his vast experience, Mr Bawa has continued to ensure rapid, yet careful investigations, prosecution of defaulters in economic and financial crimes offences.

“Some of the outstanding achievements of the 40-year-old within 12 months include recovery of a huge sum N152,088,698,751.64, $386,220,202.84, £1, 182,519.75, €156,246.76, 1,723,310.00 Saudi Riyal, 1,900.00 South African Rand, and 1, 400.00 Canadian Dollar and a digital currency component with 5, 36957319 Bitcoin among others.

“In addition to that, there are 2,220 convictions across the commands in the same year under review being the highest, the commission has recorded within a calendar year.

“Only one year in office, Bawa has made a new history. We believe by the end of his first tenure Bawa will be able to legally recover Nigeria’s loot that will fund a one-year budget. Bawa has become the nightmare for internet fraudsters, corrupt politicians, and banks chiefs, among others.

“Mr Bawa is standing tall as an icon for a new Nigeria free of corruption, a symbol of hope for other youths. As a matter of national development, the Arewa Youths Assembly are pleading with the president to make room for more youths in such strategic positions. To fight and restore our motherland, we need more of Abdulrasheed Bawa in Nigeria”, the group said.