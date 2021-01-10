The Catholic Bishop of Idah, Most Rev. Anthony Adaji, said that Nigeria needed focused and committed patriots to place her on the trajectory of development.

He said this during the requiem mass for Mrs. Catherine Anyanwu Nnagbo at St. Patrick Cathedral, Awka.

The cleric said he was averse to making comments about politicians due to lack of trust in them, but that he was always pleased seeing the likes of former Governor Peter Obi, whom he described as “exemplary and an epitome of humility.”

The bishop said after evaluating what Obi did in Anambra State and having followed his contributions to nation-building and his numerous advice on what should be done, that he was convinced Nigeria needed the likes of Obi today to move her along the parts of recovery and development.

Describing Obi as a politician cast with a different mound, he said that seeing him renewed the faith of all men of good will that with the right leadership, Nigeria would get it right once again.

Insisting that Obi is more than the vice presidency position he vied for during the last election, he advised him to go for the number one position because, according to him, Obi has a lot to offer this country in terms of the leadership that has continued to elude her.