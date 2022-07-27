From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

National Chairman of the Labour Party (LP) Mr Julius Abure has declared that only the presidential candidate of the party, Mr Peter Obi, can rescue Nigeria from its current state of crisis.

The LP chairman spoke in Akure, the Ondo State capital during a meeting with all the campaign groups working for the victory of Obi.

He said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) led government has battered the economy of the country, hence the need to vote the party out in 2023.

Also, he said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has no meaningful programme to offer the country as the party failed woefully while in government, stressing that the only party that can salvage the battered economy of the country is the LP.

Abure who was represented at the meeting by the Deputy National Chairman of the party, Mr Lamidi Bashiru said Obi has a solution to the various challenges confronting the country.

He said “We are here today to discuss on how our Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi will emerge in the forthcoming general election. In our party, Labour Party, we are very much focused and determined to take over government from the APC.

“Nigeria is already comatose. We need someone who can help us to rescue this country and the only person is Peter Obi,” he added.

He enjoined the masses, especially the downtrodden people to contribute to the rescue agenda of the Labour Party by voting for Obi in the next presidential election.