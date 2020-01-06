Moshood Adebayo

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged residents to continue praying for God’s support to take the state to greater heights, just as he added that God had been faithful to his administration

The governor stated this during the annual special thanksgiving service of the state government with the theme: “Offering Thanksgiving Glorifies God,’’ at the Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja, yesterday.

He also assured the people that his administration will strive hard to justify the confidence Lagosians have in All Progressives Congress (APC) by voting for party in the state.

“This year is very crucial for us as an administration, because it will be our first full year of governance, and we are keen to justify the confidence that the people of Lagos have reposed in us. This year also marks the beginning of a new decade, the third decade since democracy returned to Nigeria in 1999.

“God has given us a new opportunity to refine our vision, redefine our priorities, and renew our energy for the journey ahead. As a government, we are determined and committed to the realisation of our vision for greater Lagos. Our strategic plan is hinged on the six pillars of our T.H.E.M.E.S agenda.

“As a mark of our commitment which is also shared by other arms of government, especially the legislature, the 2020 appropriation bill was passed in record time, and I had the privilege of signing it into law at the close of 2019. It, therefore, gladdens my heart that as I speak today, the budget for this year is ready for implementation.

“The essence of our gathering here this evening therefore, is to seek the face of God and lay our plans before Him so that we will not labour in vain,” he said.