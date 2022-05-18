Speaking to leaders and delegates of PDP in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, yesterday, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, urged Nigerians to take the opportunity the 2023 general election would offer them to elect a Nigerian who believes in the unity of the country and its people.
He emphasised that Nigeria is more divided under the APC-led Federal Government than ever. He pointed to the need why the country requires a president that would be in charge of things, including issues of security and the economy.
He said it was sad that Nigerian farmers could not go to farm conveniently or go about their trading activities because of insecurity. “We need a Nigerian who believes in the unity of this country. We have never been divided the way we are divided now. If God gives us the opportunity, we’ll form a government of national unity where everybody will be involved.”
Governor Wike told the delegates that he is the best PDP aspirant that has the capacity to secure electoral victory for the party and implement policies that would truly rescue Nigeria.
According to him, PDP and, indeed, Nigerians need somebody who could face the APC squarely in the 2023 general election and give the country a new direction in which safety of life is guaranteed.
He said people like him stayed back to build the party and make it once again formidable.
“YOU CANNOT GIVE WHAT YOU DON’T HAVE”
Since Government of National Unity does not really exist at Political party level So how would it possible for any Presidential aspirants to form GOVERNMENT OF NATIONAL UNITY especially in a Recycled Political culture of selfish and unpatriotic political Mentality?
Does Nigeria really have Democratic political parties with ideology and structure capable to ensure a United political parties as Family with One common Democratic Identity since 1999? The PDP which called itself as People Democratic Party all its activities as political party failed to guaranteed Democratic principles and Democratic process nor allowed the true philosophy of democracy to systematically breaks all barriers of Region, Tribe and Religion within the party as Truly a Democratic Party While APC activities neither a Democratic nor a progressive nor promote Democratic ideology of a truly a United Political party as political family. Therefore how would it possible for political enterprises in the names of political parties which are Divided along Tribal, Regional and Religion lines and it’s selfish and unpatriotic sentiment Form Government of National Unity?
How could it meaningfully possible for a so called Business enterprises in the names of political parties that are unable to rescue themselves as political parties from Internal Crisis which continually convinced Nigerians that these political parties were built on Sand and not on Rock of which its will abruptly destroy probably before 2023 election now want to Rescue Nigeria without first rescue themselves from the internal storm?
All these Presidential aspirants with their selfish and unpatriotic recycled political Mentality should be telling their party delegates how they will ensure democracy Unite party Internally as well as guaranteed that Party Glory will prevailed over personal Self glory above all Convinced all Party members and it’s executive at all levels particularly the delegates by Vow that if given the ticket and eventually win election They will not defect to another party when in office because the Legality and otherwise of the case of Ebony State still Fresh while the moral and legal ground of defection, jumping, flying and crossing from one political parties to another remained an assault to the integrity of party delegates as well the entire political party as statutory platform for contest in an election.
However the whole World are watching Nigeria preelection stages The way the follow the recently concluded France Presidential election which demonstrated an absolute Political Maturity and a reality of a Political culture which promoted a Healthy, Friendly and peaceful Democratic Society of which the Global committee of Nations as already defined Nigeria Society as Neither Democratic nor Military nor Dictatorship but a cleared Leadership Styles which unfolds a Symptoms of a Sickness of a Society and a Followers Mentality which Late Fela Kuti Philosophically Diagnosed as SUFFERING & SMILING.