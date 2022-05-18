Speaking to leaders and delegates of PDP in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, yesterday, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, urged Nigerians to take the opportunity the 2023 general election would offer them to elect a Nigerian who believes in the unity of the country and its people.

He emphasised that Nigeria is more divided under the APC-led Federal Government than ever. He pointed to the need why the country requires a president that would be in charge of things, including issues of security and the economy.

He said it was sad that Nigerian farmers could not go to farm conveniently or go about their trading activities because of insecurity. “We need a Nigerian who believes in the unity of this country. We have never been divided the way we are divided now. If God gives us the opportunity, we’ll form a government of national unity where everybody will be involved.”

Governor Wike told the delegates that he is the best PDP aspirant that has the capacity to secure electoral victory for the party and implement policies that would truly rescue Nigeria.

According to him, PDP and, indeed, Nigerians need somebody who could face the APC squarely in the 2023 general election and give the country a new direction in which safety of life is guaranteed.

He said people like him stayed back to build the party and make it once again formidable.