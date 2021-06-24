From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

All Progressive Congress (APC) party chieftains, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuba have urged Nigerians to restructure their minds instead of calling for physical restructuring.

The National leader of the party stressed that Nigerian democracy is at a crucial stage now and that the youths are the engine through which the future of the country would be empowered.

Tinubu who spoke through James Faleke at the 2021 Nigerian Youth Congress (NYC) democracy lecture themed; Nigerian Democratic System And Good Governance, the journey so far, stated that the struggle and journey of Nigerian democracy would be defined by the efforts and actions of the youths.

He said” What is critical about restructuring is first of all to restructure our minds, to continue living as one Nigeria. The bedrock of our national values are selflessness, dignity and the respect for each other, the rule of law and the freedom of speech are the explosion that underlined a healthy and vibrant democracy. Through these values, we have succeeded in getting our independence then our unity more recently our democracy and now our better future together.

” Nigeria sits at a crucial junction, do we advance by doing what is right or do we stagnant by settling for what is easy. You, our youths are now the engine by which out future and potential will be powered. Our struggles and our journey to date will be further defined by your efforts and actions. This journey should not be a destructive process.”

He therefore pleaded with the youths to manage the necessary changes in the country in a peaceful and democratic manner to ensure the continuous unity of the nation.

Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajuba while delivering a lecture on Nigerian democracy insisted that the government of president Muhammadu Buhari have done extremely well.” Governance by democratic actors is a continuous process. The challenge for all of us now is to build on the solid foundation set up by the administration of president Muhammadu Buhari.”

Chairman Governing Board, NYC, Yakubu Shendam in her remarks earlier stated that the Nigerian youths are not interested in the division of the country but have taken to protest due to frustration and neglect by the ruling authorities.