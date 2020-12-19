From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

Children of policemen gruesomely murdered during the #EndSARS protests in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, have appealed to the federal and the state government to give them school scholarships, not money, as compensation.

They also called on well-to-do individuals and corporate organisations to support them in ensuring that they have a good education.

The children, whose ages range from between two months and 14 years, lamented that the sudden demise of their fathers has created a big vacuum in their different families.

The five policemen killed during the protests include three Inspectors attached to Ojoo Divisional Police Headquarters: Peter Abegunde, Rotimi Oladele, Alidu Yusuff, and James Akanmu, as well as Sergeant Ajibola Adegoke,37, and Corporal Rotimi Oladele, who were attached to the ‘B’ Operations Department at the headquarters of Oyo State Police Command.

One of the twins of the late Inspector Peter Abegunde, who spoke on behalf of other children, said: ‘When we heard about the gruesome murder of our father, we were broken. My fear is our education. Many of our mothers are not working and we need to go to school.

‘I want to appeal to the government to come to our rescue. We have nobody except God. In fact, they don’t need to give us money, but they should give us scholarships.’

The widow of Corporal Rotimi Oladele, Feranmu, appealed to the government to assist the families of the slain policemen. She noted that all the affected widows have no financial strength to take care of their children because ‘many of us are not ourselves again. I also beg the government to assist our families.’