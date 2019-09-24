Geoffrey Anyanwu, Awka

Former governor of Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has advocated for a society that would avail everyone an equal opportunity and quality living standards.

Speaking at the Prof. Dora Akunyili Women Development Centre, Awka, during the 2019 Peace Convention organised by the United Nations Peace and Positive Living Awareness Centre (UN-PEPOLAC), Soludo said only such would guarantee peace in the society.

Soludo, who is being expected to run for the forthcoming governorship election in Anambra and possibly take over from Governor Willie Obiano, spoke on the theme; “Peaceful Co-existence: A Panacea for Sustainable Development.”

He stressed that maximising the full potential of youths and women in the society as well as providing qualitative and accessible education that will accommodate the poor would play a key role in achieving a desired world peace. The former CBN boss urged the people to represent the change they clamour for by standing out and working for it to be possible and not by mere wishes. Soludo, who received a Peace Ambassador Award at the event, pledged to dedicate his life in working for peaceful co-existence amongst the people of the world especially in Nigeria.

Earlier in his address, the International Co-ordinator, Nigeria UN-PEPOLAC, Bishop Ozioma Ozoemena, read out the achievements of the centre in Nigeria and what it was doing as regards the situation of the country, stressing that there was no better time to discuss peace than now.