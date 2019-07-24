Chukwudi Nweje

A group within the All Progressives Congress (APC), “The 2018 APC Convention Contestants Forum”, has asked the party to organise an election to fill the vacant position of National Secretary for the party.

The group’s Secretary, Frank Ossai, also demanded that aspirants for the election be those who contested the position with the former national secretary and now Yobe State Governor, Mala Buni.

“The contestants for the position of national secretary should be persons who had indicated interest in serving the party, obtained the nomination form, undergone the screening processes of the convention, paid the specified fees and canvassed for votes and particularly must have been adjudged to be qualified and fit to occupy elective positions during the 2018 elective Convention.

“The party’s decision to retain Giadom as acting National Secretary is commendable and widely acceptable. However, the position should be given to persons that contested for the office of the National Secretary at the 2018 APC National Convention.”

The National Working Committee (NWC) appointed the Deputy National Secretary, Victor Giadom, to act in May 2019 after Buni was inaugurated as governor.

In a letter addressed to the APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole and copied to the National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, Ossai said it will be against the principles of equity and the spirit of true patriotism if party members who contested for the office with Buni are excluded form aspiring to the position.