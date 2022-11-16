From TONY JOHN, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has declared that what Nigerians need is a united nation, where ethnicity, religion and politics should not determine the fate of the citizens.

The governor has also said that reconciliation in the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) would be based on equity, fairness and justice in the party and the G-5 group would not deviate from that position.

Again, Wike has apologized to the former national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole, and said to him “let bygone be bygone.”

The Rivers State governor made the statements at the commissioning of the Rumueprikom flyover, which was performed by Oshiomhole in Port Harcourt, on Monday.

Wike said: “Let me use this opportunity to say this today. Party is like a conveying dart; arty is a vehicle to take you to a destination. When you get to the destination, you come down from that vehicle and focus on governance.

“Governance does not know about party. Governance does not know about ethnicity. Governance does not know about religion. Governance is for everybody, whether those who supported you, or those who did not support you. That is what governance is all about.

“So many people have been saying why am I inviting other people to come and commission projects in Rivers State, and I am not inviting those who are supposed according to them, that are in my party.

“I said first of all, there is no law that said that I must only invite my party members to commission my projects. What is important is, when you also invite other parties, they come and see really what they are hearing is correct.

“I’m sure today, our brother, Adams Oshiomhole, when he goes back, he would say, ‘look, all those things I have been hearing, I have gone, I have seen and it is correct.'”

“Also, people should not say in tomorrow, Peter Obi is coming, he us not in my party; on Monday, Kwankwaso is coming, he is not in my party; if anybody wants to die, you die.

“Your Excellency, you know, in this party of the world, I don’t know the part where you come from. But, in this part of the world, ‘when it sweets us, it pains them’.

“Your Excellency, what we require in this country today is about united Nigeria. If all of us can see ourselves as one, if all of us can see ourselves as our brother’s keepers, we don’t need to say you are from this place or you are from the other side.

“We need the Nigeria that all of us can be proud of that I will know that truly I am not a second class citizen; the same right you have, is the same right I have; the same opportunities you have, would be the same opportunities I would have. No need of saying that you are not from this place, people will not vote for you. No! We would not want that.

“We want a Nigeria that everybody can say, in deed, this is the leader we have; in deed, this is the Nigeria we are looking for; in deed, the Nigeria we are looking for has come to stay. And, so, for us, all we are looking forward is how Nigeria will progress; how people will have food on their tables. It is not about ethnicity; it is not about religion; it is not about party. It is about how Nigeria will progress. That is where we stand.

“And like I said, politics now is about interest. You must tell me what is the interest of Rivers State. You must tell me what is the interest of my community. If my state will not benefit, I will not join you. I will join anybody who does not want my state to benefit. I will not support anybody who does not like my state because, for us here, if you hate us, we hate you. If you like us, we like you. If you do for me, I do for you. If you fall for me, I fall for you.

“So, what is important about leadership is integrity. When you have lost integrity, there is nothing you can offer again. And that is the problem we are having in this country, where politicians will stand up and make a statement; and people are watching you to do that statement you have made. And when you don’t, Nigerians will say that is how politicians behave. I don’t agree to that.

“Individuals can behave that way; I will not behave that way. If I say something today, I will make sure I do it. If there is any reason I will not do it, I must make sure I back to you and let you know this is the reason. And that is is what is called integrity.

“If you want to lead the people, you must lead by example. So, people should stop thinking that blackmailing people will help anybody. It will not help anybody. Rather, it would damage the people more.

“Nobody can intimidate us. Nobody can tell us what w will do. Nobody can tell who is my friend. I will choose my friend. Nobody can choose my friend for me.”

Speaking further, governor Wike apologized to Oshiomhole, but said that during the last governorship election in Edo State, that he was in the state to make sure that the former national chairman of APC’s candidate did not and he achieved that aim.

“So, I want to us this opportunity like I did last time, to apologize to you. You know, I came to Edo State to make sure your candidate didn’t win election. And, I made sure you didn’t win.

“Well, that assignment has been done. But, we now know who is who. I want to tell my people I sincerely apologize to you. And you know, each time, you learn. People will praise you, when you do good for them. The day you say, no, you are wrong, they say all sorts of things.

“I’m sure those of them in my party, before, they cannot day anything without mentioning Wike. But, now I said let the right thing be done, let agreement be agreement, I have become nobody. I have become an enemy. These are people who were praising me morning, night everyday. But, because we said ‘look, we had an agreement, do this, do that. And some people believe that they will not. And we said it must be done.

“We stand for equity, fairness and justice. That is what we stand for and that is what G-5 will continue to preach. We have said we are not against reconciliation. But, reconciliation must be based on equity, fairness and justice.

“So, I want to apologize for all the things I said that time. But, you too, you bited me here. During the 2019, you sent all the soldiers in this world. But, the people stood firm. And resisted it. So, you did one, I did you one.

“So, now, we are friends. Let bygone be bygone. You did me, I retaliated. The Bible says, when somebody does you bad don’t retaliate. But, politically, when somebody does you bad, you retaliate because, if you do not retaliate, you don’t know whether you will survive the next one. That is what is expected. Politics is not religion at all.

He, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari for recognizing Rivers State as a infrastructural state, taunting APC that it has nothing to campaign again.