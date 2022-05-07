From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The United Kingdom (UK), has said it never added the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to its list of terrorist groups.

The British High Commission, Abuja, in a statement made available to Saturday Sun, said it was aware of inaccurate reporting circulating in the media and online that the UK Government has added IPOB to the UK’s list of terrorist groups or organisations banned under UK law.

“These reports are untrue. The “Indigenous People of Biafra” (IPOB) is not a proscribed organisation in the UK,” the British High Commission said.

The British High Commission further said the inaccurate reporting related to the 13 April, 2022, publication by the UK Government of a revised Country Policy and Information note (CPIN) on separatist groups in South East Nigeria, including the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

“CPINs provide country of origin information (COI) and analysis of COI for use by UK Government decision-makers handling particular types of protection and human rights claims.

“All asylum and human rights claims made in the UK are considered on their individual facts in accordance with our obligations under the UN Refugee Convention and European Convention on Human Rights, taking into account relevant background country information and case law.

“The CPIN on separatist groups in the South East, including the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), provides a general assessment of risks faced by individuals belonging to those groups. These assessments are based on an analysis of publicly available country information obtained from a wide range of reliable sources including media outlets; UK and other governments; local, national and international organisations; and non-government organisations.

“This CPIN also acknowledges that the Nigerian government has proscribed IPOB as a terrorist organisation, some members of IPOB have reportedly used violence against the state and members of the public, and advises that persons who have committed human rights abuses must not be granted protection,” the British High Commission added.