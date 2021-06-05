From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has clarified its position on the controversial Companies and Allied Matters Act (CAMA), disclosing that it has not approached the current National Assembly for any amendment on the Act.

CAN General Secretary, Joseph Daramola, in a statement explained that the response was to contradict media reports quoting CAN President, Dr. Samson Ayokunle, as accusing the National Assembly of not assisting the Association when CAMA was being amended.

Part of statement noted, “we want to make it abundantly clear that CAN President was not referring to the current National Assembly, because CAN never approached the federal lawmakers on the controversial law.

“CAMA is not a product of the 9th Assembly but the previous Assembly (8th Assembly). It’s our expectations that the current National Assembly will correct the blunders called amendments.

“Be that as it may, lobbying is not illegal, unlawful or unconstitutional. It is a global phenomenon anywhere democracy is being practised. It is an attempt by individuals or private interest groups to influence the decisions of either the Executive or the Legislature in their favour,” it said.