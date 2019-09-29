Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has denied media reports that it was backing Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in regards to allegations that he had received N90 billion from the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) for the 2019 presidential election.

CAN at the weekend came under serious criticism, both on social and traditional media, following the visit of its leaders to the Vice President, and the Association’s supposed position on corruption claims against the Vice President.

CAN President Samson Olasupo, in a statement released in Abuja on Sunday by his media aide, Bayo Oladeji, insisted that CAN’s visit to the Presidential Villa was misinterpreted, adding that the Association never endorsed corruption nor exonerated anyone, including the Vice President, of corruption because it lacks the constitutional power to do so.

Olasupo confirmed that CAN leaders visited the Vice President Osinbajo on Friday, September 27, to hear his side of the story, instead of rushing to press to condemn or throw weight behind him.

“There was no law that is against our action. At the Presidential Villa, we had extensive discussion with the Vice President and he told us his story. He said the allegation against him was baseless and should be treated as ‘rubbish’.

“Not only that, he told us that he was going to pursue the matter legally to prove his innocence. Thereafter, we assured him that if he is proven innocent, then we throw our weight behind him.

“We prayed for him and Nigeria, and urged him to continue to serve Nigeria with clean hands,” Olasupo’s statement read.