Man of the match in yesterday’s 3-2 victory over Cameroon, Odion Ighalo said they didn’t give up after going down 1-2 in the first half.

Speaking after the match, Ighalo who scored two goals said they psyched themselves up in the dressing room at half time that if the Camerounians could score two goals in five minutes they (Eagles) can also do same.

He thanked God that his colleagues gave all they have to the match and came out victorious at the end.

“At half time, we went into the dressing room with expectations that if they could score two goals in five minutes, we can also do the same. And I thank God the players responded and w e cancelled their lead and scored the winning goal,” he said.

Meanwhile, Aiteo boss, Mr Benedict Peters has rewarded the Super Eagles for their victory over defending champions Cameroon in the five goals thriller that saw Nigeria eliminating the AFCON defending champions.

Peters, who is in Alexandria to cheer the Super Eagles had promised the team $25, 000 per goal, urging the team to repeat the feat of Uyo and get $100,000 after the game.