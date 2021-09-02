From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Caucus of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Plateau State House of Assembly has said that there was no time the House passed a vote of confidence on Governor Simon Lalong.

Addressing a press conference in Jos on Thursday and the text read by member representing Langtang North Central Constituency and PDP information Desk Officer, Daniel Nanbol Listick said the nine PDP Caucus members distance themselves from the vote of confidence passed on Governor Lalong by some APC members during the party’s stakeholders meeting held in Government House Jos.

“PDP Caucus in Plateau State House of Assembly is saddened with the present insecurity that has bedeviled our dear State and wish to continue to proffer lasting solution through quality representation, law making and oversight.

“Silence by the PDP Caucus of PLHA over the publication that PLHA passed a vote of confidence on Governor Simon Bako Lalong will be misunderstood by the public that gave us their mandate to represent them hence the need to put the record straight.

“The vote of confidence meeting was done by APC stakeholders not Plateau State House of Assembly. There are Legislative Procedures for passing a vote of confidence and the same procedure was followed to pass a vote of confidence on Rt. Hon. Abok Nuhu Ayuba on 24th December, 2019 and recently in July, 2021.

“We are aware of the fact that the Executive Arm of Government may resist check and balance from the Legislative Arm of Government and it is the responsibility of the Legislative Arm of Government to perform her duties as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria which may be seen as fracas between the two arms of Government.”

He said the PDP Caucus during plenaries have condemned in totality the destruction of properties, crops, series of attacks and killings of innocent and peace-loving people of Plateau State in Barkin Ladi, Bassa, Bokkos, Jos North, Jos South, Mangu and Riyom LGA.

The legislators strongly condemned the barbaric and dastardly attacks on the people of Bassa LGA and travelers from Bauchi to Ondo as well as Students of University of Jos Community and people of Yelwa Zangam Community in Jos North LGA and vowed to continue to give credible and quality representation in the state.

Meanwhile, the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Plateau State Chapter has commended Governor Simon Lalong for his swift response in addressing the recent security challenges in the state.

ALGON in a press statement signed by the Public Relations Officer and Chairman of Wase Local Government Area, Hon. Ado Buba Abubakar called on the people of Plateau state to stop attacking each other and unite themselves with government in addressing the current woes.

“It is our considered opinion that violence is an ill-wind which blows nobody any good. We call on all segments of our society to give peace a chance. As we urge affected communities to sheathe their swords, aggrieved citizens should desist from taking the laws into their hands, and allow security agencies to perform their constitutional functions of arrests and prosecution.

“We are extremely worried about the undue politicisation of the germane issues underlying the current fragile situation in the State. We therefore condemn in strong terms the partisan misrepresentations and political-cumreligious and ethnié colourations being bandied about by opponents of the Administration.

“Against the backdrop of confirmed and unconfirmed reports of planned attacks by suspected terrorists on some communities, we accept the metaphor that “there is no smoke without fire”. In this vein, Security agencies should step their intelligence-gathering mechanisms towards identifying and arresting suspects. In particular, we urge Security Agencies to mount serious surveillance on un-governed spaces claimed to be occupied by suspected terrorists.

“We take exception to the subversive remarks against the Executive Governor and Security Agencies who have made commendable efforts to get on top of the challenging situation. We must state in bold terms that they deserve commendation and not condemnation for their proactive responses to the outbreak of violence in the State.”

Also, the Gamai All Progressive Congress (APC) Elders and Stakeholders Forum has called on Plateau people to set aside political, religious and ethnic differences and join hands with Government in providing solution to the challenges confronting the state.

Chairman of the Forum, Miskoom Kevin Kwaplong said, ” We call on all Plateau people to set aside political, religious and ethnic differences in times like this so that together we can build a Plateau of our dream.

“We commend Governor Simon Lalong for his proactive and prompt responses to security issues, and urged the government to decisively invoke its powers as it continues to work in synergy with security agencies in protecting the lives and properties of citizens.

“Government should also ensure that perpetrators of the violence are brought to book towards averting future occurrences. We implore all citizens of our dear Plateau State to embrace peace, maintain vigilance and give support to government in its efforts to sustaining peace, development and progress in the state.”

Get paid up to N850,000 weekly, step by step guide on how to work from home and get paid in US Dollars. Click here to apply today.