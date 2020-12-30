From Chijioke Agwu, Abakaliki

Ebonyi State National Assembly members elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic party (PDP) yesterday responded to Governor David Umahi’s allegation that he actually planned his defection to the All Progressives Congress(APC) with the lawmakers.

Governor Umahi had in the heat of his defection alleged that he had planned the defection with the federal lawmakers but lamented that they backed out of the deal in the last minute.

The member representing Abakaliki /Izzi federal constituency of Ebonyi, Sylvester Ogbaga, while responding on behalf of his colleagues, said the governor lied.

Ogbaga, who spoke at Edda in Afikpo South Local Government Area during a PDP rally, explained that the governor only notified them of his defection after he had perfected the deal.

He claimed the governor got away with the “blackmail” because they did not want to join issues with him because of their respect for his office.

Ogbaga who was elected for the fourth time in 2019, described Umahi’s defection as mere pursuit of personal political interest devoid of the people’s interest.

He said Umahi’s claim that he left PDP to protest injustice done to the South East was wrong, saying though he was a sitting governor, he lacked the power to decide nor negotiate Igbo interest in nation’s politics.

Earlier in his remarks, senator representing Ebonyi South district, Micheal Ama Nnachi said he was happy with the massive turn out at the rally, stressing that it was a clear indication that PDP was still the party of the people in the state.