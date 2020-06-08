Miyetti AllahAlhaji Abdullahi Bello Bodejo, the National President of Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore Socio-cultural Association, has said that he has never claimed that Nigeria belonged to the Fulani. He said in a statement issued to journalists on Sunday, that it was a blatant fabricated lie, concocted by the enemies of the Fulani people.

In the statement entitled ‘REFUTING NEWS REPORTS’, Bodejo said his attention was drawn to a news report making the rounds in the Social Media that claimed Nigeria is a Fulani country and that they can enter anywhere without permission. “I want to state clearly and unequivocally that this news report is a blatant fabricated lie. It is actually the enemies of the Fulbe people that are at it again, as always, concocting such insidious and malicious falsehood against our people for their diabolical agenda against the Nigerian state.”