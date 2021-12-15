For 45-year-old Osaze Osemwegie, telecommunications giant, Globacom, is a messiah who made possible what ordinarily looked unachievable. He was one of the two subscribers who on Tuesday received a brand new Kia Rio car each in its ongoing customer appreciation promo, Joy Unlimited Extravaganza.

While Osaze’s car prize was presented to him at an impressive ceremony at Gloworld, Mission Road, Benin, Edo State, Afeez Oseni, a 38-year-old clearing agent from Kwara State received his own Kia Rio at the Gloworld shop, Allen Avenue, Ikeja, Lagos, the same day.

A self-employed man, Osemwegie was full of gratitude to Globacom, while Blessing, his wife, showered prayers and encomiums on the company. He said, “I never thought I could drive a brand new car this year. I am a welder. There is no way I would have been able to afford the car but God has used Glo to fulfil one of my life ambitions. Thank you Glo”.

On his part, Oseni said, “I did not believe it. I was called by Glo customer care that I won a car in the Glo promo and it was not until the car was presented to me a few minutes ago that I believed it was real. Glo has blessed me, a clearing agent of imported used cars, with a brand new car, which happens to be my first car. It is indeed a big surprise. To God be the glory”.

Apart from the car winners, about 50 lucky subscribers received the home appliances including fridges, power generators and television sets in Benin while Lagos had 64 winners of the items.

