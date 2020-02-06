Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Government has said that its doors are not opened to accommodate Okada riders, whose operations were recently restricted by the Lagos State Government, declaring: “We only look for genuine investors, not banned Okada riders.”

The state Chairman, Caretaker Committee on Transportation, Femi Adeniyi, was on Monday, reported to have assured the relocating motorcyclists of adequate accommodation. But, the Special Adviser on Public Communications to Governor Dapo Abiodun, Remmy Hazzan, said nobody has been authorised to speak on the issue on its behalf:

“Okada operation is fraught with many challenges, including that of security, which is the reason their operations have either been totally banned or restricted in many parts of the country. Ogun State lacks the capacity to cope with the menace and security challenges the influx of the Okada operators from Lagos and any other neighbouring state would pose.

“Deploying motorcycles for commercial operation is not in the schedule of the National Transportation Policy. Ogun State Government is already looking into the issue with a view to coming out with a clear policy direction.”

He noted that although, its doors are open, it is only for genuine businessmen and foreign investors to take advantage of the proximity of the Gateway State to the nation’s commercial and biggest market. As the state with the largest industrial base, Ogun State will continue to welcome more investors.

“The present administration, in its determination to further enhance the status of the state as the most industrialised, has put in place policies that would attract more businesses home and abroad.

“Governor Abiodun has been meeting with potential investors in the country and even travelled abroad in his efforts to attract more investors into the state.

“The administration is desirous of providing gainful employment for her citizens, but with emphasis on agriculture.”