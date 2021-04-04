By Christian Agadibe

Former presidential aspirant, Victor Ani-Laju has a new idea for his Presidential ambition in 2023, as the founder of E-pay reveals his plan is to empower new talents in entertainment industry.

He made this remarks while addressing journalists on a day set aside for the women during Women’s world day.

According to E-pay boss: “Today from been a stammering little boy with low self -esteem, I have become a successful entrepreneur and Nigeria’s 2023 Presidential candidate, because my mother a woman who will never stop teaching me how to use my talent help others.”

Commenting on his focus on entertainment industry, he said: “Its to showcase new talent, we have people who have been in the industry for close to 20 to 30 years, This is a time we want to start seeing new faces, New talent, New skill.

We want to show them to the globe. What we are doing is a global project, we are Partnering with people outside the country, to produce movies, Entertainment content that can be seen everywhere Today we have social media platforms that touches the globe Once you download it, Its everywhere, Its all over the globe we want to use good digital system to produce rare talents. Entertainment as we speak employs majority of young Nigerians and everyone of us have the gift in us to entertain some do it by Comedy, Dancing Acting, singing

Ani-Laju added: “We are calling on talented people, scrip writers, actors, actresses, cinematographers, directors, video editors, make-up artist, models, song writers, musicians, entertainers, sport men and women, artisans to send in their entry via our website www.newnigeriapeople.com from Sunday 14th of May 2021. Auditioning for New Talents commence by May 2021 at different cities Nationwide. I am glad to announce to you that we empowering new talents for entertainment, education and economic growth in Nigeria. For entertainment, we shall be producing 6 star buster movies with local contains base on true life stories of Nigerians living in the South, North, East, West, Central area of Nigeria and also Nigerians living Abroad.