From Judex Okoro, Calabar

Governor Ben Ayade Cross River has explained the state opted for the concessioning of over 30 industries built by his administration to ensure that they remain state’s assets.

Ayade, who stated this during the

concession signing ceremony between Cross River and HBMSL Group held at the Conference Room of the Governor’s Office in Calabar on Thursday, durthwr explained that the terms of the agreement, HBMSL is to assume management of the industries and ensure that products from the industries are rolled out within three months.

According to the governor, “sometime ago, we did a referendum on whether the government should run this industry as government or privatize, and the generality of the opinion was that government assets should remain government assets as privatization has not brought about any benefits so far.

“Rather, all we need is to create jobs and which is why we have gone with the option of concessions because we want the assets to remain the property of Cross River State government.”

Expressed optimism that as a tested and proven consortium, HBMSL will live up to its billing, Ayade said: “With HBMSL Group, we have got the right people that God has put on our path. They have been tested and proven, have chains of businesses and have their foundation on God. So it is certain that such a group will have a good conscience.

“I am happy to announce to you that the people of Cross River have heard your request for cooperation and we will surely cooperate. We will roll out our drums in three months when all these factories start churning out products.”

Earlier, Chairman of HBMSL, Pastor Yemisi Kudehinbu, commended governor Ayade’s efforts at industrialisation and pledged her Group’s commitment to the concession agreement, adding that the strategic partnership with the people of Cross River would be beneficial to all parties.