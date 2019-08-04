Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Institute of Chartered Economists of Nigeria ( ICEN) has acknowledged its primary responsibility to give economic advice to President Muhammadu Buhari to propel the country to greater heights.

Speaking at this year’s national conference of the institute, the Group Director General of ICEN, Prof Christopher Balogun, urged members to rally round President Buhari to succeed rather than fighting him to a standstill in his second term of office.

Prof. Balogun said: “Remember that we are born to stay by the government of the day and to give constructive and positive advice to the leadership of our great nation rather than fighting them on the pages of newspapers and the social media.