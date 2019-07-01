The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said it does not owe the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) any explanation on the cabinet of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Reacting to comments by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP sokesman that there is infighting among APC leaders because of appointments and “booty sharing”, Lanre Issa-Onilu, APC spokesman, asked the PDP to engage his party on issues and not “idle talk.”

He said it is taking too long for the PDP to learn how to play politics as an opposition party.

“Judging by the latest antics and laughable allegations of the PDP, it is now clear that the rejected party has, again, resumed its idle chatter and specious remarks. How long will it take PDP to learn proper opposition politics?

“PDP’s allegation of ‘infighting’ within the APC and the presidency, over appointments is the latest of shameful interventions of PDP in our nation’s affairs. The party that was sent into a state of shock following the outcome of the National Assembly election is now accusing APC of infighting.

“The accusation is coming from the PDP that failed to rally its members to support its own candidates for principal offices at the National Assembly.

“While the APC does not owe the PDP any explanation on the modalities for appointments, we assure Nigerians that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration would always appoint deserving individuals who share our progressive ideals and Change Agenda into positions,” Issa-Onilu said.