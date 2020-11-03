Rita Okoye, Lagos

The disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic makes 2020 a year of giving and helping humanity. One charity organisation that has fulfilled this calling to the fullest is the Offa, Kwara State-based Givers Supportive Foundation.

The foundation’s CEO, Ologbenla Babatunde Smith recently avowed: “We have helped more during the COVID-19 lockdown. We shared foodstuff, such as Semovita, spaghetti and noodles, to over 200 families every day.”

Givers Supportive Foundation was founded in August 2018. Smith spotlighted areas of its operations that he is planning to improve. “We are planning to improve more in our area of giving and supporting the less privilege and in reaching out to many people who are sick or handicapped.”

Listing the foundation’s achievements since its existence in the past two years, he affirmed: “We have helped many people suffering from kidney and heart diseases, breast cancer and hydrocephalus, all of whom had successful surgeries.”

While spotlighting insufficient fund and lack of trust and transparency as the two major hurdles before charity organisations in the country, Smith called on the government to support more hospitals by equipping them adequately and in turn sponsor non-profits organisations to reach out to as many people who needed help.

He also called on Nigerians to imbibe the spirit of giving, saying: “Help comes from anywhere; whatsoever help you render today will come back to you tomorrow. Who knows, the person you help today can be of help to you tomorrow.”

Speaking of Nigerians attitude towards philanthropy, he averred: “When many people see the cases we posted on our Facebook, they are always touched and many of them are willing to help and support through donations.”

While taking stock of Givers Supportive Foundation’s progress in the past two years, he also reviewed the foundation’s long-term objectives.

“We remain committed to offering support to the less privilege, the sick people and the extremely poor, and we will continue to provide opportunities for them, and these include widows and widowers and orphans in motherless children homes.”

On the plan of Givers Supportive Foundation for the rest of the year, Smith avowed: We have been able to visit over five states. This December, we will be going to Lagos State to do more for the less privileged.”