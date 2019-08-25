Fred Ezeh, Abuja

Vice President, Living Faith Church otherwise known as Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Abioye, has disclosed on Sunday, that no fewer than 4, 097, new churches were planted across Nigeria between March and August 18th, 2019.

He also disclosed that hundreds of new rural churches would be planted soon, to meet or exceed the target of 5, 000 new churches which was mandated by God at the beginning of 2019.

He said that God gave the mandate of expansion and rural church planting to the president of the commission, Bishop David Oyedepo, at the beginning of the year, and backed it up with provisions, signs and wonders.

Speaking shortly before Sunday sermon at Living Faith Church, Goshen, Abuja, Bishop Abioye, said the churches were planted across different locations without stress and pressure on any member of the church.

He disclosed that it cost the newly-planted churches little above N100, 000, to run the administrative activities weekly.

He also confirmed that machineries have been set in motion to ensure a successful takeoff of hundreds of new churches, some of which held their first service on Sunday, August 25.

He appreciated the effort of church members so far that led to the successful planting of the churches, and encouraged them to key into the Rural Mission Adoption (RMA) project recently introduced by the church to afford the members the opportunity to participate in establishment and running of the churches.