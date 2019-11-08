The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed optimism that political violence and associated crisis that define elections in Kogi and Bayelsa State do not repeat itself during the governorship elections in both states.

Chairman, Information and Voter Education Committee of the INEC, Dr. Festus Okoye, who stated this during an interactive session with journalists, said INEC was praying that the elections would not be marred by political violence.

Flanked by the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Mr. Monday Udoh Tom and the INEC’s director of publicity, Oluwole Osaze- Uzzi, who noted that INEC was fully ready for the governorship elections, Okoye said it was the Commission’s hope that the political parties were also ready.

He noted that INEC would not be distracted by political comments that tend to put it on the spot and assured that all mechanism had been put in motion for a transparent process.

He said that aside the Bayelsa REC, three other RECs are in Bayelsa to monitor the process to ensure it conforms to the INEC’s guidelines before the election, even as he added that more RECs and national commissioners would be deployed for the election proper.

On the issue of election holding in flooded areas, Okoye noted that INEC does not have power over the future, neither does it have the capacity to prevent flood but assured that the commission is ready for any eventuality.

“INEC does not have the capacity to look into the future. We don’t have the capacity to stop flood. We are praying and hoping that as we move towards the election, the water would recede,” he stated.

He disclosed that the INEC’s guidelines and provisions of the law had clearly defined what Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are, noting that those taking refuge in houses of relatives cannot be classified as staying in IDP camps.

In his remarks, Udoh Tom said INEC is now on the red button waiting for the governorship elections.

He disclosed that all those that needed training had been trained and that the training of the Collation Officers (CO), which is going on in a secret location is almost completed.