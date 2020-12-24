From Jude Chinedu, Enugu

As part of its efforts to reduce Nigeria’s rising housing deficit, the management of AG Mortgage Bank has said that it is providing affordable housing for over 6000 Nigerians yearly.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the bank Mr Ngozi Anyogu who made this known during a 1-day Meet and Greet forum for customers and stakeholders in Enugu, disclosed that the bank has been accredited with an ISO 9001 2016 standard quality operator.

He disclosed that the bank wants to measure their performance with international standard of operation by providing standard and sustainable services to the people.

“We are here to meet and greet customers, stakeholders at the housing sectors. Those who has been in business with and those who are also invited to join and provide shelters for Nigerians.

“We intend to provide 1000 mortgages to 1000 families in a year and we took an average family size of six. So, if you take an average family size of six, you are actually putting shelter over the head of 6000 persons if you provide 1000 mortgages in a year”, He said.

He urged to customers to invest in long term investment with AG Mortgage Bank to help them provide an affordable and sustainable estate to the people across the country.

“We were set up to provide housing, to support the purchase of houses on instalment bases. That is what Mortgage is all about. Mortgage is about owing a home and paying for it over lent of time so that it doesn’t drain your cash flow.

“I advise our customer to invest in long term. The long term investment in AG Mortgage Bank can come in two ways. One is by way of equity involvement”.