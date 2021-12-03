From Fred Ezeh, Abuja

The Chief Executive Officer of Pablo Luxury Homes, Uche Egwuagu, has called on government at all levels to partner with reputable real estate firms to bridge the COUNTRY’S housing deficit. Egwuagu whose firm is providing low-cost housing for Nigerians in different parts of the country stated this while unveiling their latest housing projects designed for journalists. He stated that his primary focus is to see that he bridges the housing deficit in Nigeria.

The Enugu state-born realtor said that government can help real estate firms by removing the bureaucracies involved in land accusations and by so doing help firms like his to continue to provide low-cost houses for Nigerians. When asked how he started his real estate firm, he said it was a combination of hard work and God’s grace that led to the expansion of the dream.

He said: “I started by following my uncle who is a surveyor to work on layout an acres of community lands few years ago. That experience helped me to know more about land development. From there, i started developing my ambitions for real estate business. “I officially started my company in 2017 with the help of my elder brother who is a surveyor. From there, we acquired our first layouts in Nteje, Anambra state, developed it and started selling to clients. The rest is history.”

On his unique selling point, he said he is focused on making sure that an average Nigerian has a decent accommodation without paying a fortune. He said he has no plans to compete with big names in the real estate business but distinguishes himself through his dedication and commitment to duty. He said: “I am more concerned with building a Nigerian centric brand that will be known for providing low-cost houses for Nigerians.

