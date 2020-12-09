From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

Members of a social-political group in Osun, Ileri-Oluwa Flag-bearers, on Wednesday reaffirmed their commitment to the success and progress of the administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in the state.

They reassured of their readiness to ensure the return of the governor in the next governorship election in 2022.

This is even as the group empowered 50 persons to commemorate its first anniversary and inaugurated its coordinators in all the 30 local government areas, including the area office.

Speaking during the empowerment/anniversary/inaugu ration ceremony, the Director General of the group, Comrade Okedokun Abayomi Teslim, said the group was poised to give all possible support to ensure the success of the present administration.

Teslim who described Governor Oyetola as a leader with clear vision and purposeful agenda, said the empowerment programme was conceptualised as part of efforts to complement the good works of the government.

According to him, the impressive and immense achievements of the Oyetola Administration can only be appreciated and complemented by the privileged individuals and groups through impactful and life-changing empowerment programmes.

“This is a group that is propagating the good works of both the APC and the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola led administration in the State.

“As we all know, this group, founded by the former Minister of health, Pro. Isaac Adewole, in 2018, with a mandate to ensure the second term bid of President Muhammadu Buhari, later metamorphosed into Ileri-Oluwa Flag-bearers with unbending aims to welcoming Governor Adegboyega Oyetola and other party’s faithful to events and to also preach the gospel of the party anywhere in the world.

“In line with this lofty initiative, we have doled out eight new sewing machines, two fuel-powered grinders and four gas-coker cylinders, as over 20 persons have been given N10,000 cash to start petty trades.

“For today’s programme, we have empowered 50 indigent individuals who were carefully selected out of which 25 persons are party’s loyalists and the remaining 25 are indigent citizens in the society.

“We are not going to rest on our oars as we are committed to promoting the good works of the Oyetola’s administration and ensuring his reelection,” he added.

In his remarks, the founder of the group and former Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, lauded the loyalty and commitment of the members since the group was founded in 2018.

Adewole who was represented by the Commissioner for Agriculture, Hon. Dayo Adewole, urged the rich in the State to invest more in things that would support the people in their respective communities.

He said the administration of Governor Oyetola was committed to revamping all the critical sectors, particularly the agriculture sector as part of efforts to empower the people, generate employment and turn Osun to the food basket of the Southwest region.

Also, the State Coordinator, Ileri-Oluwa Campaign Marshalls, Comrade Taiwo Bakare, applauded the empowerment initiative of the group, describing it as a round peg in the round hole.

He urged the APC leaders in the State to continue to support and encourage all social-political groups under the umbrella of the party, noting that the initiative would go a long way to motivate and ginger their morale to do more.

In his lecture, Dean Management Science, Ladoke Akintola University, Prof. Owolabi Usman, applauded the Administration of Governor Oyetola for taking the bull by the horns to repositioning the State.

Owolabi whose topic was hinged on the need to alleviate poverty and hunger through impactful and life-rebranding empowerment programmes, said the time has come for the people particularly the well-to-do individuals to rise to the present socioeconomic challenges and invest in the people.

He also urged the well-meaning people in the society to support government and initiate empowerment programmes tailored towards the potential of the State in the agriculture, mining, tourism and culture.